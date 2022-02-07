Karishma Tanna Shares A Tender Moment With Mother-in-Law At 'Griha Pravesh' Ceremony

Newly-wedded couple, actress Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera, entered their home with a traditional ‘Griha Pravesh’ ceremony a few days after their marriage. Both of them were welcomed to the house by Bangera's mother in a video posted online.

In the video, Bangera's mother can be seen greeting Tanna with an aarti at the front door before showing her how to enter the house. Tanna entered the house dressed in a pink saree, walking hand-in-hand with her husband to the delight of the other family members. Bangera was wearing a yellow kurta.

The actress shared a tender moment with her mother-in-law who blessed her and handed her a gift. The newlyweds were photographed in their home, gazing lovingly at each other.

Actress Karishma Tanna with her Mother-in-Law

Tanna and Bangera got married in Mumbai on Saturday (February 5). Their intimate wedding took place against a sea and sunset backdrop. Terence Lewis, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, and Ridhima Pandit were among their friends who attended the celebrations.

Tanna opted for a pink lehenga by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock with matching jewellery for the wedding. Bangera, her husband, wore a white sherwani. Several photos and videos from their wedding have appeared on the internet. Bangera was seen applying sindoor to Tanna's forehead in one of the clips. The bride also went down on her knees to propose to her groom.

The actress was seen dancing to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at her wedding reception on Saturday evening. Actress Harleen Sethi shared video clips of Tanna grooving to the beat with a friend on her Instagram Stories.