John Abraham Says He Is Proud Of 'Attack', Pens Thank You Note

John Abraham said it was "challenging" to mount the film amid three waves of the coronavirus pandemic "but we got what we wanted".

Actor John Abraham in 'Attack' Instagram

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 4:23 pm

Actor John Abraham on Thursday said he is "proud" of his latest film 'Attack', a film that was always meant as a "humble experiment" to present something different to the viewers.

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack' features Abraham as a "super soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits".

The film, which released on April 1, has so far managed to approximately collect Rs 13 crore at the box office, according to trade sources.

However, the movie was hailed by critics for its slick action sequences and performances of the lead cast.

Abraham took to Twitter and posted a thank you note for the audience.

"Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big thank you to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. 'Attack' was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new," he wrote.

The 49-year-old actor said it was "challenging" to mount the film amid three waves of the coronavirus pandemic "but we got what we wanted".

"I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on 'Attack,'" he added.

'Attack', backed by Pen Studios, Abraham’s JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions, also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

[With Inputs From PTI]

