Holi 2022: Here’s How Celebs Plan To Keep Themselves Safe From Covid-19

This year’s Holi is the first festival in almost two years when the number of Covid-19 cases is very low. The last couple of years has seen people not being able to enjoy any festival because of the pandemic. Even though the threat of the Coronavirus is less, it’s not completely gone.

So, how are celebs planning to celebrate this year’s festivities and also keep themselves safe from the pangs of the deadly virus? Let’s find out from some of the popular TV celebs:

Sharad Malhotra

I will be celebrating Holi with my wife and friends in Mumbai. Yes, this is the first Holi celebration in pandemic times, however, we should not forget that we are not over COVID yet. So my Holi plans are very low-key only with a few close friends. My mask and sanitiser will be with me at all times. Also, I would prefer playing a dry Holi.

Aly Goni

I don't have any Holi plans as such because I don't like colours. I will visit my friends but will take all the precautions like wearing a mask and using sanitiser. So basically meeting some close friends, having good food in the best company.

Hemant Chaddha

This year I will be celebrating Holi in Mumbai with my close friends. Yes, I agree that this is the first Holi after the pandemic, but we must not forget that people are still getting COVID and those who are feeling unwell should stay at home. I will keep my mask on at all times and will only remove it while clicking pics.

Manasi Parekh

I will be working. I will be shooting in Ahmedabad for a bilingual project. So, I’m going to be busy with that during Holi. Maybe on sets, we will apply a little colour on each other’s faces. But yes, the rest of the world is too excited because it’s almost after two years that everyone is going to meet and celebrate. Therefore it’s going to be full-on (enjoyment). I just hope people don’t waste too much water. Also, I hope people don’t use those terrible colours that ruin the skin and use good quality organic colour. Also, a big no to people who use eggs and cow dung and all – I think that’s not cool at all. Just be happy, have fun and don’t ruin it for anyone else.

Sneha Wagh

I will be playing Holi with my family and friends. Obviously, it’s after going to be very interesting as after the pandemic things are finally opening up, and people are going to meet each other. As far as keeping myself safe, I will be very particular about my multi-vitamins. Also, I regularly exercise now to keep myself fit and healthy. Exercise keeps one fit and it boosts immunity. I would also try and avoid playing with water as it’s a huge wastage of water. So, we should try and save water as that’s very important. Play with dry colours. Meeting people and having good food is important. So please save water.

Ankit Siwach

This is the first Holi post the pandemic. I am not a huge fan of colours and therefore I think I will enjoy it the same way as I used to earlier. I will go and meet friends. Of course, I will take care of myself. I will wear a mask and I will use a sanitiser. I will have good food and enjoy myself with my friends. Put a little colour. Maybe relax the whole day. Also, I will call my loved ones and ask everyone to be safe and wish them all the love.

Charrul Malik

After the pandemic, this is the first Holi. We have already enjoyed the festival on the sets of our serial. We did a proper Holi in an episode of ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’. We played a lot there and used a lot of organic colours and enjoyed ourselves a lot with each other. So that want to play Holi is already done. Apart from that, I am not someone who celebrates Holi with loud fanfare. For me Holi is a festival of happiness, meeting people, calling people if you’re able to meet each other. I will therefore stay at home. I will put on colours on family members a bit but I am planning to eat a lot that that, especially Gujiya. I am so fond of Holi sweets. As it’s the first time after the pandemic, it feels like we are able to breathe after a long time. The colours that had dried out of our lives in the past couple of years, is finally returning back. But still, we need to be safe. I always wear a mask whenever going out to a huge gathering. It has two benefits. First, the colours which are randomly flying in the air won’t give you any breathing issues. Also, you will be able to protect yourself from the virus. This year, after almost two years, people will be touching or rather hugging each other and will apply the colours of Holi, which will be an altogether different feeling. I had been waiting for such a long time to be meeting people with any restrictions, and slowly and steadily that’s happening now.