Furiosa: 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Prequel Begins Filming

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will play the villian in 'Furiosa' announced that the prequel has begun filming on June 2.

Chris Hemsworth Instagram/ @chrishemsworth

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 9:47 pm

Actor Chris Hemsworth took to his Twitter on June 2 to announce that the filming of ‘Furiosa’ has begun. ‘Furiosa’ will mark the prequel of post-apocalyptic film ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. It will follow Imperator Furiosa, a role originally played by actor Charlize Theron but replaced by Anya Taylor-Joy this time. 

Theron expressed that she is excited for the film but also heartbroken over not being asked back. In 2021, she has said, “I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly.”

According to IGN, Taylor-Joy will be bringing the character to life in this origin story. Director George Miller said that her performance in ‘The Last Night In Soho’ helped her bag the role as young Furiosa and that her audition included performing ‘I’m Mad As Hell’ speech from 1976 film ‘Network’. 

Hemsworth will be seen playing the villain role, which would be much different from his usual charming hero portrayals. Miller initially considered him as a courtesy but quickly developed a liking to the idea of him playing the ‘lead baddie’. 

‘Furiosa’ was supposed to release in 2023 but was postponed to May 24, 2024 and the plot is being kept tightly under wraps. 

