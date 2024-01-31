From Nicole Kidman’s Stellar Performance To Plot Twists, 6 Reasons To Watch ‘Expats’ On Prime Video

Nicole Kidman’s highly-awaited series ‘Expats’ was welcomed with rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The first two episodes of the series premiered on Prime Video on January 26, 2024, with new episodes launching weekly until the finale on February 23, 2024. The riveting series boasts of Nicole Kidman's stellar acting prowess along with taking the viewers on a visual feast through exotic locations. With a plot full of suspense, ‘Expats’ certainly promises to offer an unforgettable glimpse into expatriate life in the city of Hong Kong.

Check out six reasons why ‘Expats’ should be at the top of your streaming list: