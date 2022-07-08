Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Environment Ministry Ropes In Grammy Winner Ricky Kej For Hariyali Mahotsav

The Environment Ministry of India has invited Grammy winner Indian musical composer Ricky Kej to perform at 'Hariyali Mahotsav', a tree festival.

Ricky Kej
Ricky Kej YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:18 am

The Environment Ministry has roped in multiple Grammy award winner musician Ricky Kej for its annual 'Hariyali Mahotsav', a tree plantation drive event.

Hariyali Mahotsav, or the 'Tree Festival', is celebrated across the country every year to create awareness about the importance of trees in sustaining life and to secure the future of forthcoming generations.

"However, the general public is hard-pressed to understand the contribution of the local authorities and even the forest officials in raising trees. This tree plantation holds immense importance in complementing the policy and program initiatives of the government toward environmental conservation. Therefore, we decided to get a known name to drive home the point," said a senior ministry official.

For at least half-a-dozen years now, Kej has devoted his music only to the cause of the environment. The internationally acclaimed Indian music composer and environmentalist has performed at prestigious venues in over 30 countries, including at the UN Headquarters. He serves as the UNESCO MGIEP Global Ambassador for Kindness, UNCCD Land Ambassador, UNICEF Celebrity Supporter, and Ambassador for Earth Day Network.

The program to be held in Delhi will feature an hour-long concert by Kej.

"We have also planned ceremonial plantation drives with the participation of 75 Nagar Vans (city forests) throughout the country, 75 police stations and 75 schools in Delhi-NCR, and 75 degraded plantation sites in different states as part of the Hariyali Mahotsav," the official said.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ricky Kej Environment Ministry Hariyali Mahotsav Grammy Grammy Winner Music Composer Ricky Kej
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

PM Modi Praises Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, RCP Singh In Cabinet Meet

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads