Did You Know? Siddhant Chaturvedi Turned Down A Role In 'Brahmastra', Got Blacklisted By Casting Circle

He said, “The makers of a very big film that eventually became the biggest film offered me a part. I had got it through a casting director. It was one of the characters, but it didn’t have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts; it was an action fantasy film. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superheroes ka kirdar mila tha mujhe (There’s an ashram, and you’ve gotten a role to play one of the superheroes). So they said I should do it, and it’s a VFX-heavy project, and it will take 5 years to make.”