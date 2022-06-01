Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Renowned singer KK died on Tuesday night. The versatile singer has rendered some of the biggest Tamil hits. Check it out.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 1:17 pm

KK's songs defined the Tamil film music era in the 2000s for many. The tragic death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) on May 31 during a concert in Kolkata shook the Indian film industry. He had sang fantastic hit tracks in many languages.

KK had a number of big singles that became part of Tamil culture. 

In 2004, he sang the Tamil popular song 'Appadi Podu', which became a pan-India success and was played at clubs and weddings across the country.

In 1997, A. R. Rahman created the mega song 'Strawberry Kanne' with KK. 

However, his collaborations with music directors such as Harris Jayaraj and Yuvan Shankar Raja resulted in a string of huge successes that were inextricably linked with Tamil pop culture in the 2000s. KK would go on to have a decade of success after hit.

He has sung the delightful 'Love Pannu' for Harris Jayaraj in 2001. 

He then followed it up with ‘Kadhal Oru Thani Katchi’ and ‘Gundu Gundu Ponne’.

In 2003, he had two major hits composed by Harris Jayaraj - 'Uyirin Uyire', a fast-paced love song that established Suriya's career as a full-fledged action hero, and 'Kalyanam Dhaan Kattitkittu'. While 'Uyirin Uyire' was popular in the city, the other was well-known throughout Tamil Nadu.

KK also sang the smash hit, ‘Kadhal Valarthen’, which was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Two additional blockbusters came from his collaborations with Harris Jayaraj and Yuvan Shankar Raja - 'Kadhalikkum Aasai' and the melodic 'Ninaithu Ninaithu.'

In the movie 'Chandramukhi,' which was superstar Rajinikanth's comeback film after 'Baba,' he performed 'Annanoda Paatu.'

He had a major success with 'Andankaaka Kondaikaari,' composed by Harris Jayaraj. KK also sang the fun song 'Pani Thuli.'

Other Tamil Hits include 'Olikuchi Udambukari,' 'Lelakku Lelakku Lela'. 

