Best Political Satire Films In Bollywood That Throw Light On Serious Issues In The Most Humorous Way

The use of satire to portray serious issues has been present in the Indian film industry for years. Viewers have witnessed some of the most amusing films; that have a humorous interpretation of political and sociological issues. In a way, the absurd comic element makes the movie-watching experience engaging for the audience and helps the viewers comprehend the crisis which is being highlighted.

The much-awaited Uttar Pradesh election results are just a day away, and the story of UP's next Chief Minister is about to unfold. Elections in India are nothing less than a cinematic experience for the general public and while everyone is waiting for the climax of the UP elections, here are seven Bollywood films that ventured into the realm of absurdity and produced a rib-tickling experience for the audience

'Zed Plus'

Adil Hussain, Mona Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sanjay Mishra, Shivani Tanksale, and Ekavali Khanna feature in the film, which is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi. The film's political satire pokes fun at the government's strange allocation of security powers while mocking its self-serving attitude. The rivalry between Aslam and his neighbour Habib gives the humor element to the film.

'Peepli Live'

Peepli Live is a Bollywood satire film that addresses farmer suicides and the subsequent media and political responses. Anusha Rizvi directs the film, which stars Omkar Das Manikpuri and Naseeruddin Shah with Raghubir Yadav, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shalini Vatsa, and Malaika Shenoy.

The film was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 83rd Academy Awards. The film's plot revolves around Natha, a farmer who, on the danger of losing his family's property, comes up with a perfect solution to his financial predicament: suicide. The poor man is forced into the centre of a media circus as soon as a broadcast journalist learns about Natha's plot.

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'

'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron' – A Bollywood cult classic starring Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Pankaj Kapoor, and Om Puri, pokes fun at politics, bureaucrats, and the media and is a hilarious watch. The film keeps the audience entertained throughout its runtime and the climax leaves the viewers in splits. Shah, Baswani, and Puri provide humor content to the film and certainly make it a must-watch with their extraordinary acting chops. This dark comedy on corruption and bureaucracy in the Indian system is critically acclaimed and has gained a cult following over the years.

'Mohalla Assi'

Due to delays and internet leaks, it bombed at the box office. Mohalla Assi is a decent film starring Sunny Deol. It tells the narrative of Banaras and the people who reside around Assi Ghat in Varanasi. It discusses the issues and situations that develop when politicians take advantage of people by misinforming them on religious grounds. The language used in the film might not be liked by some viewers but the film manages to entertain the audience with its humorous take on religious and political issues.

'Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga'

This is a Bollywood satire film on the country's growing prices. Anshul Sharma, a debutante, directed the film. Sanjay Mishra and Pragati Pandey star in the film, along with Ranjan Chhabra, Disha, Vishwa Mohan, Pramod Pathak, and Zakir Hussain. The film's plot illustrates the middle class's growing dissatisfaction with fast inflation.

'Well Done Abba'

Shyam Benegal's 'Well Done Abba' is a Bollywood Political Satire film starring Boman Irani, Minissha Lamba, and Sameer Dattani. In 2009, the movie won the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues. The film 'Well Done Abba' is a remake of the Marathi film 'Jau Tithe Khau' (2007).

'Kya Dilli Kya Lahore'

This Bollywood war-drama satire film is set in the post-independence period and is based on the theme of Indo-Pak partition. Vijay Raaz directs the film, which stars Vijay Raaz, Manu Rishi, Raj Zutsi, and Vishwajeet Pradhan. The film is exceptional in its own way, as many others have addressed the issue and recorded the varying nature of its impact. The film's plot revolves around the meeting of two shady survivors-in-uniform at the border under unusual circumstances.