BAFTA Awards: Christopher Nolan Hails Those Who 'Fought Long, Hard To Reduce Nuclear Weapons'

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who was named as the Best Director for the film 'Oppenheimer' at BAFTA's, in his acceptance speech said that while his movie has finished on a "dramatically necessary note of despair" he wanted to spotlight the organizations who have worked over the years to "reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world".

"In accepting this I do just want to acknowledge their efforts and point out they show the necessity and potential of efforts for peace," he added.