Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Chandigarh, Says It Gives ‘Sense Of Empowerment’

The actor urged everyone to vote and said that it gives a sense of empowerment. After casting his vote, Ayushmann said: "I think we all should vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting gives a sense of empowerment.” “The Election Commission of India brought me in for the campaign, so it was a big responsibility for me. That is why I came from Chandigarh to Bombay just to vote and also to encourage everyone to participate and choose who will serve us for the next five years,” he added.