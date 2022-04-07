Amy Schumer Reveals A Joke That She Was Barred From Cracking At The Oscars 2022

Comedienne Amy Schumer, who was one of the presenters at the recently held 94th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, was not allowed to share a particular joke at the ceremony. She has recently revealed which one.

Talking about it during her recent public appearance in Las Vegas, Amy opened up about the joke that she was barred from sharing. The joke was related to an incident that took place last year. Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot a crew member on the sets of his film ‘Rust’. Talking about it in reference to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Don't Look Up’, Schumer’s joke was, "Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and (slap) someone." According to a report in Hindustan Times, buzz is that the joke was considered to be insensitive in nature.

So, for the uninitiated, on October 21, 2021, when the shooting took place, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away after she was shot and injured on the sets of the film. Baldwin ended up firing a live round from a prop gun during the shoot. In fact, the incident had spiralled into a huge conversation regarding safety procedures and guidelines on Hollywood sets.

Meanwhile, talking about the infamous slap incident between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, Schumer said, "I was kind of feeling myself. And then all of a sudden, Ali (referring to Will Smith, who played boxer Muhammed Ali in a 2001 biopic) was making his way up and it was just a f***ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting.”