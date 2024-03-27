Akshay Kumar: Kept On Working Hard When I Had 16 Flops In A Row, Will Still Do That

"It was madness. I was crazy. Thank god I was safe because there was a 70 per cent chance that I wouldn't survive. It was that difficult, I would never do it again now. I'm told to never do those things again. "I have become a bit (rational). Now I think ten times before attempting something like this. Safety has become the main concern, there is insurance. My job at the moment is to keep myself healthy," added the 56-year-old superstar.