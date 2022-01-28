Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Actresses Who Broke Stereotypes By Sharing Their Breastfeeding Pics

Just recently actress Evelyn Sharma shared a breastfeeding picture of hers which went viral all over. On one hand, she was trolled, but she was also praised for breaking stereotypes. Here are a few other actresses who shared similar pics earlier.

Actresses Who Broke Stereotypes By Sharing Their Breastfeeding Pics
Actresses Who Shared Pictures Of Breastfeeding - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:33 pm

Recently, actress Evelyn Sharma, who recently gave birth to her first kid, shared a heartwarming photo of herself breastfeeding her infant little one. However, the ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ actress received a lot of flak for uploading images of herself with her baby. She hit back at the trolls during a recent interview with Hindustan Times, where she said, “Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?”

Over the years, women have shared images of themselves breastfeeding in order to de-stigmatize the phenomena and demonstrate how it is not appropriate to sexualize the image. Before Evelyn Sharma, there have been many other Bollywood stars who went on to defy conventions by posting pictures of themselves breastfeeding their babies.

Related stories

Evelyn Sharma Slams Netizens After Getting Trolled For Breastfeeding Photos; Says, 'Why Be Shy?'

World Breastfeeding Week, 2021: “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility”

World Breastfeeding Week, 2021: ‘Most Effective Way To Ensure Child Health’

A few Bollywood stars became torchbearers of this movement to break the stereotype by sharing photos to inspire new mums. From actress Neha Dhupia to actress Amrita Rao, here are a few Bollywood actresses who defied preconceptions by sharing breastfeeding pics on social media:

Lisa Haydon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

Several times, the Queen actress has defied preconceptions with her Instagram posts. She has posted photos of herself breastfeeding her son Zack as well as her daughter.

Amrita Rao

The Vivah actress was photographed while nursing their kid, Veer, by her husband, RJ Anmol. As he uploaded the photo on Instagram, Anmol commented about his experience observing the mother-son combo.

Neha Dhupia

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who has been vocal about breastfeeding, posted a photo of herself with her young boy. She released the photo during World Breastfeeding Week in 2021 and began the 'Freedom To Feed' campaign.

Shveta Salve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shveta Salve (@shveshve)

Shveta Salve had posted a lovely photo of herself and her daughter Arya. She posted it during World Breastfeeding Week and accompanied it with a lengthy message. Salve stated in the description that she was afraid to publish the photograph on Instagram. She was concerned about her daughter Arya's reaction and being trolled in the future.

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly had posted an old photo from a magazine shoot. She is shown in the photo cuddling her twins and breastfeeding one of them.

Amy Jackson

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson had shared photos of herself with her son after he was born. She'd shared a photo of herself sitting with him and breastfeeding their infant child. Jackson, on the other hand, has removed the post from her Instagram, after she was trolled massively.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Breastfeeding Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Stereotype
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha: People Who Told Me That I Shouldn't Do Web Series, Are All Online Now

Richa Chadha: People Who Told Me That I Shouldn't Do Web Series, Are All Online Now

Loved Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bungalow? Here Are 8 New-Age Celebs Whose Houses Are Equally Gorgeous

Sharwanand And Rashmika Mandanna's, ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ To Release On February 25th

Chris Brown Has Been Sued For $20 Million Over Alleged Rape Accusation

‘4 Shades Of Leap’ Director Indranil Banerjee: I Don't Make Commercial Movies For Money

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony