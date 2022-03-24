'West Side Story' Actress Rachel Zegler Invited To Present At The Oscars

Right after the news of actress Rachel Zegler not being invited to the Oscars went viral, she has now been given the chance to present at the 94th Academy Awards.

Buzz is that Zegler’s shooting schedule is being changed so that she can attend the award ceremony, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The reports add that the position of a presenter is more significant as it would require her to take the stage, in contrast to just being invited for the awards.

'West Side Story' has been nominated for best-Picture. It’s not clear as to what has brought about this invitation of presentation, but it might have something to do with the fact that Zegler declared on social media that she would be rooting for 'West Side Story' from her couch due to no invitation, despite her best efforts to secure one. When a fan commented on Instagram about how he couldn’t wait to see what she would wear to the Oscars, she replied, “I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,”, which led to shock and a huge uproar on Instagram. However, it is still not confirmed if Zegler would be able to accommodate the last-minute invitation to the prestigious award ceremony.

Zegler is currently seen in the West Side Story, after which she has a series of projects planned ahead. She will be part of the highly anticipated film 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' next. The actress-singer is playing the role of Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu’s sister. The film will release later this year. Besides this, Zegler is also busy shooting for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', a live-action version of the iconic fairy tale by Disney.

Zegler, who plays the role of Maria Vasquez in the musical drama, won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for the same.