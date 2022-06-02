'Major' Song 'Jana Gana Mana': Adivi Sesh As Sandeep Unnikrishnan Comes Up With A Patriotic Track

Actor Adivi Sesh is preparing for the release of 'Major', a biographical patriotic action-drama that will be released tomorrow (June 3). Music composer Sricharan Pakala, whose beautiful melodies for the film have been lauded by audiences, has composed a stirring piece, which was released earlier today. 'Jana Gana Mana,' the third single from the movie, has been released online and it is going viral everywhere.

The song answers one simple question - 'What is it meant to be a soldier?' The character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan first saw the navy drill when he was a boy, and it was the first time in his life that he felt compelled to serve his country. The story then follows the braveheart's career in the army until his bravery in the horrific Mumbai terrorist attacks of 26/11.

Tojan Toby has sung the number, while Rajiv Bharadwaj has penned the lyrics. Every song in the movie depicts a different facet of the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

'Major', directed by filmmaker Sashi Kiran Tikka, will be clashing at the box-office with actor Akshay Kumar-Sanjay Dutt-Sonu Sood-Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' and Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Vikram'.