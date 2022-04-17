Actor Vijay’s ‘Beast’ had a good start, but as soon as ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ released, it saw a decline. As per India Today, ‘Beast’ has collected only Rs 1.37 crores in Chennai.

As per ETimes, the movie gathered a good sum of Rs 65 crores on day 1, but they went down to about half on day 2.

According to Manobala Vijayabalan’s tweet, who is a trade analyst, the movie is seeing empty theatres in many places. Even though the film started on a good note, it saw a massive decline over the long weekend. In Kerala, the movie managed to gain Rs 7.89 crores in four days.

Current status of a theatre in Theni.#Beast ZERO tickets sold - Day 4 Saturday.



Took a screen recording instead of screenshot. pic.twitter.com/6wMUTw8S0n — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 16, 2022

#Beast Hindi Nett



Day 1 - ₹ 0.50 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 0.15 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 0.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 0.05 cr

Total - ₹ 0.78 cr



CRASHED — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 17, 2022

Vijay’s ‘Beast’ released on April 13 just a day before Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ hit the screens. ‘Beast’ also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The movie received good response and was even sold out on the day of its release but it was short-lived.

‘Beast’ is produced by Sun Pictures, Anirudh has given the music and Nelson Dilipkumar is the director.