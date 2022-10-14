‘Aye Zindagi’ Actor Sawan Tank: There Were Scenes When I Couldn’t Stop Myself From Crying

Actor Sawan Tank who made his debut with YRF's film ‘Sui Dhaaga - Made In India’ and last seen in ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’ will be now seen in film ‘Aye Zindagi’ which is released today. Written and directed by Anirban Bose and produced by Shiladitya Bora, the movie also stars Revathy, Satyajeet Dubey and Mrinmayee Godbole in pivotal roles.

Sharing about how he landed into the role he says, "I was shooting for Shiladitya Bora’s ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ in Jharkhand when the director of ‘Aye Zindagi’, Anirban Bose, approached me to read his script. I already knew that he was a famous author, and no doubt he would write something amazing. I read the script and it was a roller coaster of emotions. I cried and laughed. It had all the elements a good script should have. He asked for my opinion on the script. I said I liked the script and how it unfolds, but I'm kind of not sure if this coincidence will look real to the audience. Anirban chuckled and said that the story I read is a real story and all the characters in the script are real. At first, I could not believe what he said was true. I was shaken by the reality. I couldn’t stop myself from thinking about Revathy (counsellor) and Vinay (patient). Then Anirban asked me which character I connected with the most. I said I really liked Kartik. He replied, ‘I want you to play that character. I have seen your previous work and I have been observing you on this set. I think you fit well for this character’.”

Talking about his working experience in the film he says, "Revathy Ma’am is so calm and composed. No doubt, she is the finest actor we have in our country. Satyajeet is a powerhouse of energy. He always experiments with his characters. Satyajeet and I had to go through a lot to give justification for these two brothers who actually exist. There were scenes when I could not stop myself from crying, even after hearing 'Cut' from the director. I had to regain my consciousness and get ready for the next shot. Mrinmayee and Hemant Kher are amazing. Because the film is on a very sensitive topic, organ donation, it made all of us take our job seriously and have respect for those who really work day and night like that."

On sharing some anecdotes from the set he says, "I was performing a scene when I genuinely saw my brother in Satyajeet. That happened for real. I could not believe it either. The scene was difficult, and I had to breakdown. After the scene happened, all the blood rushed into my head and I went totally blank. I almost passed out. I went into some corner of the hospital where we were shooting and started crying. Anirban came to me and hugged me and said ‘I am so happy, Sawan. You actually felt what the real person would have felt’. As an actor, that was the reward for me”.

Speaking about his upcoming film ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ he tells,"‘Bhagwan Bharose’ is directed by Shiladitya Bora, who is also the producer of ‘Aye Zindagi’ and the founder of Platoon One films. It is set in a village somewhere in Jharkhand. It was Shilditya's directorial debut film. I am playing an important part in ‘Bhagwan Bharose’ as well and am so excited for its release."