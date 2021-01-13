US Capitol: Actor Chuck Norris Denies Being Part Of Mob After Lookalike's Image Goes Viral

Also read YouTube Suspends Donald Trump's Channel For At Least A Week

A day after a photograph of Hollywood actor Chuck Norris’ lookalike present at the US Capitol went viral, the veteran action star on Wednesday denied that he was at Capitol Hill when violence broke out last week.

The 80-year-old actor's name was doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday after a picture of a man who bore uncanny resemblance to the veteran actor went viral on Twitter. Norris’ lookalike was seen standing next to a Donald Trump supporter in the vicinity of the US Capitol, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

Norris, however, denied that he was the man in the photo, asserting that he is not a person who will break the law.

"I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order," he tweeted.

— Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021



Your friend, Chuck Norris pic.twitter.com/LruKwViWRL — Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021

A spokesperson for the actor also denied that Norris was part of the mob that attacked the Capitol Hill, insisting that the action hero was actually thousands of miles away from Washington DC.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike, although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas where he has been with his family," the representative said in a statement.

Last week, Trump supporters clashed with police at the Capitol, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

The violent attack resulted in at least five deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

(With PTI inputs)

