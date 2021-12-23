Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Tiananmen Square Massacre Memorial Monument Removed From University Of Hong Kong

Chinese workers barricaded a Tiananmen Square massacre memorial monument at the University of Hong Kong late Wednesday night as the CCP cracks down on pro-democracy voices in the annexed territory.

Tiananmen Square Massacre Memorial Monument Removed From University Of Hong Kong
Tiananmen Square Massacre Memorial Statue in University of Hong Kong was removed by Chinese authorities on Wednesday | Twitter

Trending

Tiananmen Square Massacre Memorial Monument Removed From University Of Hong Kong
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T10:08:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 10:08 am

A monument at a Hong Kong university that commemorates the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre was removed by workers early Thursday over the objections of its creator from Denmark.

The 8-meter (26-foot) tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot to symbolize the lives lost during the bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

But the statue became an issue of dispute in October, with the university demanding that it be removed, even as the decision drew backlash from activists and rights groups. Galschiøt offered to take it back to Denmark provided he was given legal immunity that he won't be persecuted under Hong Kong's national security law, but has not succeeded so far.

Workers barricaded the monument at the University of Hong Kong late Wednesday night. Drilling sounds and loud clanging could be heard coming from the boarded-up site, which was patrolled by guards.

In October, the university informed the now-defunct candlelight vigil organizer, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, that it had to remove the statue following “the latest risk assessment and legal advice.”

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The organization had said that it was dissolving, citing a climate of oppression, and that it did not own the sculpture. The university was told to speak to its creator instead.

When reached by The Associated Press, sculptor Galschiot said he was only aware of what was happening to the sculpture Wednesday from social media and other reports.

“We don't know exactly what happened, but I fear they destroy it,” he said. “This is my sculpture, and it is my property.”

He had previously written to the university to assert his ownership of the monument, although his requests had gone largely ignored. He has also warned the university that he could seek damages if the statue was damaged during its removal.

Hong Kong authorities have cracked down on political dissent following the implementation of the national security law that appeared to target much of the pro-democracy movement.

The law, which outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion to intervene in the city's affairs, was imposed by Beijing following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Over 100 pro-democracy activists have been arrested under the national security law, which has been criticized as rolling back freedoms promised to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China by Britain in 1997.

The Pillar of Shame monument has been erected for over two decades, and initially stood at Hong Kong's Victoria Park before eventually being moved to the University of Hong Kong on a long-term basis.

Each year on June 4, members of the now-defunct student union would wash the statue to commemorate the Tiananmen massacre. The city, together with Macao, were previously the only places on Chinese soil where commemoration of the Tiananmen crackdown was allowed.

Over the past two years, the annual candlelight vigil in Hong Kong had been banned by authorities, who cited public risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 24 activists were charged for their roles in the Tiananmen vigil last year, during which activists turned up and thousands followed, breaking past barricades in the park to sing songs and light candles despite the police ban on the event.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Hong Kong Tiananmen International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

China: 13 Million People Under Covid-19 Lockdown, Weeks Before Winter Olympics

China: 13 Million People Under Covid-19 Lockdown, Weeks Before Winter Olympics

Russia-Germany Pipeline Hits Roadblock Amid Simmering Tensions With Ukraine

Covid-19: US Population Dips To Its Lowest Rate Ever

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

California To Require Booster Shots For Health Care Workers

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Omicron Scare: Thailand Reimposes Quarantine For Travelers As Concerns Grow Over The New Strain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from World

Africa: After France Departure, Mali Left Alone To Fight Extremists Amid Political Crisis

Africa: After France Departure, Mali Left Alone To Fight Extremists Amid Political Crisis

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Ex-Intel Chief Confirms Israel's Role In Killing Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Taking Law Into Hands, Against Teachings Of Quran: Pakistan Apex Religious Body

Taking Law Into Hands, Against Teachings Of Quran: Pakistan Apex Religious Body

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Fuel Prices In Lanka Hiked; Government Says Talks On With India For LoC

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement