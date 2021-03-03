‘Saddened By Attack On Character’: Meghan Markle On Reports Accusing Her Of Bullying

Also read Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Expecting Second Child

Responding to reports that a communications secretary at Kensington Palace filed a complaint against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, accusing her of bullying, the American actress said she was “saddened”.

According to a report published in “The Times” newspaper, the complaint was filed by Jason Knauf in October 2018. In the complaint, Knauf had alleged that the Duchess had driven two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

According to the report, this incident occurred soon after Meghan Markle married Prince Harry.

Responding to the report, the Duchess’ spokesperson issued a statement saying that the actress is “saddened by this latest attack on her character”.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” said a spokesperson for Markle, 39, who is now based in California and expecting her second child with Harry, 36.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the spokesperson added.

Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. Lawyers for the couple, who stepped back as frontline royals last year, told the newspaper they are the victims of a calculated smear campaign based on "misleading and harmful misinformation".

The development comes as an interview by the couple with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey is due to be aired over the weekend, with clips showing Harry speak about his late mother, Diana – the Princess of Wales, saying he feared history was "repeating itself" before he and Meghan decided to step back as senior royals.

Princess Diana had died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

(With PTI inputs)

