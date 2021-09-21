Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Modi-Kamala Harris Meet: Human Rights, Climate Change On The Table For Talks

On Thursday, US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reinforce the strategic partnership between the two countries, sources said.

Modi-Kamala Harris Meet: Human Rights, Climate Change On The Table For Talks
PM Modi to meet Kamala Harris for the first time on Thursday | AP/PTI

Trending

Modi-Kamala Harris Meet: Human Rights, Climate Change On The Table For Talks
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T21:15:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 9:15 pm

Ahead of the first meeting between Indian-origin United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said that democracy, human rights, climate change will be among other issues that the two will discuss.  Sources from the White House also said the meeting will serve to "reinforce" the strategic partnership between the two countries.

“This meeting will build upon their June 3 telephone conversation addressing the COVID response. They plan to discuss democracy, human rights, climate, and global health issues,” a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

“On Thursday, the Vice President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and India,” the official said.

Related Stories

Why Kamala Harris’ Asia Visit Amid Afghan Crisis Is Important

PM Modi To Meet Kamala Harris For First Time, Ahead Of Quad Summit

According to the official, as President Joe Biden delivered his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Harris plans to continue her work to advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda to rebuild “our alliances and restore America's global leadership.

“The Vice President will lead a session at the multinational summit hosted by President Biden on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hold four bilateral meetings with leaders from around the world,” the official said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Later in the day, Harris is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to convey appreciation for the longstanding friendship and shared values between the US and the UK.

She will also affirm the Biden administration’s goal of expanding cooperation with the United Kingdom to address a wide range of issues, including geopolitical threats, global health challenges, and climate change, said the official.

On Wednesday, Harris will lead a session focused on building back better to prepare for and prevent future pandemics, the White House official said.

This past Spring, she called for a global health security fund to address major gaps in financing for pandemic preparedness. This fund would allow governments, private sector donors, development banks, and foundations to combine resources to support disease surveillance, biosafety and biosecurity, workforce training, and immunisation programmes.

“In her remarks on Wednesday, the Vice President will announce advancements on this initiative,” said the official.

Harris will meet with the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday; and with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday.

“These meetings are intended to deepen partnerships in Africa and promote good governance, shared prosperity, and security among our nations,” said the official, adding that Harris will also focus on the importance of democratic institutions, global health security, upholding universal rights, equitable economic growth, and expanded trade that benefits both the US and Africa.

“The Vice President’s schedule this week reflects her role as trusted partner to the President and builds on her work to advance the Administration’s global agenda,” said the White House official.

Since taking office, she has met with or spoken to over thirty world leaders, promoting US interests on issues ranging from global health to climate change to cyber threats, the official added.

Harris has addressed the global stage on the urgent need to strengthen our democracies to better collectively respond to the threats of the time. Last month, she travelled to Singapore and Vietnam to underscore American partnerships and to advance the country’s strategic and economic interests in the region, said the White House official.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

3 Diners Killed At US Restaurant Shootout In Florida

3 Diners Killed At US Restaurant Shootout In Florida

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China

Justin Trudeau's Party Wins Canada Vote But Fails To Get Majority

Covishield Row: UK Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

US Senators Can't Attach 'Dreamers' Immigration Bill To $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

'Michhami Dukkadam and Uttam Kshama,' US President Joe Biden Greets Jain Community

Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party Re-Elected In Canada

Coordinate With Regional Democracies, Especially India, To Counter Terrorism: Trump Admin Ex-Official

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

More from World

US Orders Investigation Into Kabul Drone Strike Which Mistakenly Killed Civilians

US Orders Investigation Into Kabul Drone Strike Which Mistakenly Killed Civilians

Was Aware There Would Be Consequences: Texas Doctor Sued For Performing Abortion

Was Aware There Would Be Consequences: Texas Doctor Sued For Performing Abortion

Biden To Address UN General Assembly

Biden To Address UN General Assembly

No Indians Harmed In Russia University Shooting That Killed 8: Embassy

No Indians Harmed In Russia University Shooting That Killed 8: Embassy

Read More from Outlook

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China

UNGA: Joe Biden Says US Not Seeking 'New Cold War' With China

Associated Press / Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions, even as he has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic exit from Afghanistan.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement