South Korea PM Apologises For Virus Surge Among Soldiers

July 20, 2021
As per the The Defense Ministry, 247 of the destroyer's 301 crew members have been infected

Associated Press (AP) 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:44 am
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Tuesday said that the government is very sorry for failing to carefully take care of the health of our soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country
Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP
South Korea's prime minister has offered a public apology over a large-scale coronavirus outbreak on a destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Tuesday the government is “very sorry for failing to carefully take care of the health of our soldiers who are devoting themselves to the country.”

The Defense Ministry says 247 of the destroyer's 301 crew members have been infected. It's the largest cluster for South Korea's military since the pandemic began.

South Korea sent two military planes to bring back all 301 sailors.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,278 new virus cases, taking the total caseload to 180,481, with 2,059 deaths from COVID-19. It was the 14th day in a row that South Korea has confirmed more than 1,000 new cases.

