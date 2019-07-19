German Chancellor Angela Merkel Criticises Donald Trump's Comments On Congresswomen

﻿
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was asked at her annual summer news conference on Friday, whether there she still sees a basis of common values with US President Donald Trump, after he said the congresswomen should 'go back' to their own countries if they don't like America.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2019
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is criticising US President Donald Trump's comments about Democratic lawmakers of color, saying they run counter to what she considers "the strength of America."

Merkel was asked at her annual summer news conference on Friday, whether there she still sees a basis of common values with Trump after he said the congresswomen should "go back" to their own countries if they don't like America.

Merkel said that "people of very different nationalities have contributed to the strength of the American people, so these are ... comments that very much run counter to this firm impression that I have."

She added: "This is something that contradicts the strength of America."

(AP)

