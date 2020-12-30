December 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  European Union Officials Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

European Union Officials Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK

The documents will be flown to London for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

Associated Press (AP) 30 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
European Union Officials Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK
Flags fly outside Europe House, the European Parliament's British offices, in central London, with European flag and Britain's Union flag.
Representational Image/ Lauren Hurley / PA via AP
European Union Officials Sign Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK
outlookindia.com
2020-12-30T14:36:22+05:30
Also read

Top officials of the European Union formally signed the post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel put pen to paper on Wednesday morning during a brief signature ceremony in Brussels.

The documents will be flown to London in a RAF plane for British Prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them.

The UK Parliament will later start debating the agreement setting up new trade rules between the 27-nation bloc and former member Britain. The agreement needs approval from Britain’s Parliament, and from the EU legislature, which is not expected to take up the deal for weeks.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Gets Approval For Use In UK

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Brexit International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos