Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Covid-19: Germany Confirms First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant

Germany's first two cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron have been confirmed in Munich. The development comes with the world on alert over the variant first discovered in southern Africa.

Covid-19: Germany Confirms First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant
Covid-19 new variant was first detected in South Africa.(Image: DW)

Trending

Covid-19: Germany Confirms First Two Cases Of Omicron Variant
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T11:31:41+05:30
Deutsche Welle
Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle

More stories from Deutsche Welle
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 11:31 am

Two cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the southern state of Bavaria, the state health ministry said on Saturday.

Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said the two infected individuals entered Germany at Munich airport on November 24.

The pair are now isolating, the ministry said.

Vaccine fears

The European Center for Disease Control has said the strain could reduce the effectiveness of available vaccines, as well as increase the risk of reinfection.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Earlier on Saturday, the state minister for social affairs and integration for the German region of Hesse, Kai Klose, said the variant had "very likely already arrived" in Germany.

The development in Bavaria now confirms this.

The discovery of omicron has sparked global concern, with a wave of travel bans imposed on southern African countries where an outbreak of the new variant was first discovered.

Israel to shut borders to foreigners

On Saturday Israel announced it would ban the entry of all foreigners coming into the country as part of containment measures since the discovery of the omicron variant.

The Israeli government would also be reintroducing phone-tracking technology to help locate those infected with the variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the ban would last 14 days, pending the approval of government.

 US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are being kept abreast of the situation as top infectious disease specialist told NBC: "I would not be surprised" if omicron is already circulating within the United States.

"When you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility and you're already having travel-related cases that they've noted in Israel and Belgium and other places, it is ultimately going to go essentially all over," Fauci said.

Vice President Harris told reporters on Saturday that the administration will take it "one step at a time," when asked about additional travel restrictions. "For now we've done what we think is necessary," she said.

On Saturday, the United States joined the list of countries to react to the variant outbreak.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US State Department has advised against traveling to eight southern African countries.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while the State
Department issued parallel "Do Not Travel" advisories.

Czech Republic confirms first omicron case

A hospital in the northern Czech city of Liberec has confirmed a case of the omicron strain of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the city's hospital told local television that the strain was picked up in a female patient.

"My colleagues from the department of genetics and molecular diagnostics confirmed the strain with 90-percent probability after a sequence analysis," hospital spokesman Vaclav Ricar said.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the woman had been in Namibia and had flown to the Czech Republic via South Africa and Dubai news agency AFP reported.

The country joins a growing list of others who have begun detecting cases of the newly identified strain.

UK, Italy also detect omicron

The UK has also discovered two cases of the variant among citizens who were connected to travel to southern Africa, while Italy has detected one omicron infection from a positive sample of a patient coming from Mozambique.

Fears are growing that omicron could stall a global recovery from the pandemic which has already lasted almost two years.

Tags

Deutsche Welle Naftali Bennett Joe Biden Kamala Harris Omicron COVID 19 Coronavirus Germany Israel International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Omicron: Italy, Germany Report Cases Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron: Italy, Germany Report Cases Of New Covid-19 Variant

New Covid-19 Variant: WHO Hosts Special Meeting

New Covid-19 Variant: EU Nations Asked To Stop Air Travel From Southern Africa

Thai Chain's Cannabis Pizza: Trendy But Won't Get You High

Coronavirus: South African Scientists Detect New Virus Variant Amid Spike

Turkish Police Fire Tear Gas Against Women Protesting Violence

Indians In Israel Commemorate Victims Of 26/11 Attacks, Demand Swift Justice

Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Myanmar Near India Border

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

US Dubbing Three ISIS-K Leaders 'Global Terrorist' Changes Nothing On Ground

US Dubbing Three ISIS-K Leaders 'Global Terrorist' Changes Nothing On Ground

Interpol Elects United Arab Emirates Official As President

Interpol Elects United Arab Emirates Official As President

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Responsibility For Explosion In Capital Mogadishu

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Takes Responsibility For Explosion In Capital Mogadishu

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

IND Vs NZ, First Test, Day 4, Live: Shreyas Iyer Leads India Fightback

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement