Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

With Terms Like 'Toolkit', 'Andolanjeevi' Entering India's Political Lexicon, Farmers Protests Were Punctuated With Controversies And Contentions

The protests against farm laws saw a fair share of controversies and name calling. With even climate activist Greta Thunberg and pop sensation Rihanna making their way to India's prime time debates and terms such as 'toolkit' and 'Andolanjeevi' entering the Indian political lexicon.

With Terms Like 'Toolkit', 'Andolanjeevi' Entering India's Political Lexicon, Farmers Protests Were Punctuated With Controversies And Contentions
With Terms Like 'Toolkit', 'Andolanjeevi' Entering India's Political Lexicon, Farmers Protests Were Punctuated With Controversies And Contentions | Tribhuvan Tiwari | Outlook

Trending

With Terms Like 'Toolkit', 'Andolanjeevi' Entering India's Political Lexicon, Farmers Protests Were Punctuated With Controversies And Contentions
outlookindia.com
2021-11-19T18:33:48+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 6:33 pm

Since November 28 last year, controversies and ill-spoken words punctuated every step of the protest movement of the farmers against the three Farm laws. However the resolve of tillers to ensure repeal of the legislations, which they said would leave them at the mercy of corporations, remained unshakable. The protests witnessed many dramatic moments from farmers facing water cannons, road blockades to the violence on Republic Day and alleged mowing down of farmers.

The three farm laws at the center of this emotive protests and debates are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Weeks after the farmers set up camps at Delhi's borders demanding repeal of the laws, the national capital witnessed unprecedented scenes as farmers protesting against the farm laws clashed with the police during a tractor rally on Republic Day called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the legislation. Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.Hundreds of people, including security personnel, were injured and one protestor died after his tractor overturned. Soon after the Republic Day violence, teen climate activist Thunberg and pop-music sensation Rihanna made an entry into prime time debates after they expressed support against the Centre's agriculture laws. India reacted sharply to the comments by the foreign celebrities and others, saying a very small section of farmers in parts of the country had some reservations about the farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue was needed before rushing to comment on the agitation. Climate activist Disha Ravi was also arrested for allegedly after being involved in sharing Greta Thunberg's "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest. She was later granted bail. The "toolkit" soon emerged as a new word for protest planning with the ruling BJP also accusing the Opposition parties of conspiring to malign India's image and the the Opposition slamming the Centre.

Prime Minister Modi, while speaking in Parliament session in February, had hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new "breed" of agitators called "andolanjeevi" has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them. While the Congress had hit back at PM Modi for his "andolanjeevi" remark and called him "jumla jeevi".

A massive controversy related to the protests had played put after a video of Ayush Sinha, an IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, had gone viral on social media in which he allegedly instructed policemen to beat protesting farmers. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had admitted that the choice of words by Ayush Sinha was wrong but had defended the police action. Another controversy related to the farmers' protests erupted when four farmers were killed in Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, the native place of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 after they were allegedly mowed down by an SUV. Over a dozen people, including Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far by a special investigation team (SIT) which is probing the case.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The latest incident took place on October 15 when Dalit laborer, Lakhbir Singh was brutally killed and his body strung to a barricade at the farmers' protest site at Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons. Four Nihang Sikhs were arrested in connection with the lynching of the Dalit labourer. The accused Nihangs had maintained that Lakhbir was “punished” for alleged desecration of a holy book.

With the announcement of the rollback of the farm laws, there emerges the hope that the controversies surrounding the protests would finally come to an end, however the debates and legal processes related to the ones already created would continue to dominate the national imagination.

 With PTI Inputs

Tags

India Delhi Farmer's Protest Greta Thunbergs toolkit case Farm Laws
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Hands That Feed The Nation

The Sacred Feminine

The Sacred Feminine

Which Side Are You On?

Which Side Are You On?

V For Victory

V For Victory

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Protest Poetry: How Pash's Words Kept The Spirit Of Farmer Agitations Alive

Suhas Munshi / The stirring poem, titled 'Sab Ton Khatarnaak' (The Most Dangerous), has become the leitmotif of the farmers' protests, which kept the hearts of protestors lit with hope.

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Farm Laws To Be Repealed But For Women Farmers, The Battle Has Only Just Begun

Preetha Nair / Scores of women participants in the agitation have tales of the neglect faced by women farmers in India, who remain invisible and relegated to the fringe with no ownership on land.

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

IND Vs NZ, 2nd T20, Live: New Zealand Reach 84/2 After 10 Overs

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 in Ranchi today. India won the first match in Jaipur.

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

At Ghazipur Border, Farm Law Announcement Met With Cautious Enthusiasm

Vikas Pathak / The farmers are not-committal at Ghazipur border to when they would return back to their homes.

Advertisement