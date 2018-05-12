Will JD(S) Be The Kingmaker In Karnataka? Exit Polls Predict Close Fight Between BJP, Congress

The exit polls have predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in the just concluded assembly elections in Karnataka.

Considered as the most crucial election for both the parties ahead of the 2019 parliament elections, Karnataka saw over 70 per cent voter turnout today.

While the leaders of both the BJP and the Congress expressed confidence of a win for their respective parties, the exit polls have predicted a close fight giving former Prime Minsier H.D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) a king maker’s role.

Advertisement opens in new window

As per the latest updates, as reported by The Hindustan Times, India TV predicted 97 seats for Congress, 87 for BJP, 35 for JD(S) and 3 for others.

NDTV predicted 72-78 seats for Congress, 102-110 for BJP, 35-39 for JD(S) and 3-5 for others.

ABP and C-Voter survey predicted 87-99 seats for Congress, 97-109 for BJP, 21-30 for JD(S) and 1-8 for others.

Republic TV predicted 73-82 seats for Congress, 95-114 for BJP, 32-43 for JD(S) and 2-3 for others.

News X-CNS predicted 72-78 seats for Congress, 102-110 for BJP, 35-39 for JD(S) and 3-4 for others.

India Today-Axis exit poll predicts 106-118 seats for Congress, 79-92 for BJP and 22-30 seats for JD(S).

Times Now-VMR exit poll predicts 90-103 seats for Congress, 80-93 for BJP and 31-39 for JD(S).

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed the Congress will win over 120 seats in the assembly elections and he will once again hold the top post.

BJP’s chief ministerial hopeful BS Yeddyurappa claimed his party will get more than 150 seats and they will form the government in the state on May 17.