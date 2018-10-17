'Will Challenge False Accusations Levied Against Me': Full Text Of MJ Akbar's Resignation

MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women journalists, resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs on Wednesday.
Akbar, however, has denied the allegations and has filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, one of the 20 women who have have accused him of sexual harassment.
Here is the full text of Akbar's statement:
Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country.
(M.J. Akbar)
