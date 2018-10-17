Union Minister M J Akbar Resigns Over #MeToo Allegations, Says Will Challenge 'False Accusations'

- M J Akbar Rejects Sexual Harassment Allegations, Questions Timing Of Accusations
Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several journalists, resigned on Wednesday.
In a brief statement, Akbar said he has decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.
“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs,” Akbar said in a statement.
#MJAkbar resigns from his post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA. pic.twitter.com/dxf4EtFl5P— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018
Many journalists from multiple media platforms have come forward with their stories of harassment against veteran journalist Akbar under the social media campaign '#MeToo' against sexual misconduct.
Akbar, however, has denied the allegations and on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani, one of the20 women who spoke out against Akbar.
