Union Minister M J Akbar Resigns Over #MeToo Allegations, Says Will Challenge 'False Accusations'

Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several journalists, resigned on Wednesday.

In a brief statement, Akbar said he has decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.

“Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs,” Akbar said in a statement.

#MJAkbar resigns from his post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA. pic.twitter.com/dxf4EtFl5P — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

Many journalists from multiple media platforms have come forward with their stories of harassment against veteran journalist Akbar under the social media campaign '#MeToo' against sexual misconduct.

Akbar, however, has denied the allegations and on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Priya Ramani, one of the20 women who spoke out against Akbar.