The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:10 pm National

Wedding Event Turns Tragic: Man Dies While Trying To Catch Daughter Falling Off Terrace In Nashik

Outlook Web Bureau
Wedding Event Turns Tragic: Man Dies While Trying To Catch Daughter Falling Off Terrace In Nashik
Representative image
Wedding Event Turns Tragic: Man Dies While Trying To Catch Daughter Falling Off Terrace In Nashik
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

In a freak accident, a man got killed while trying to catch his teenage daughter in his arms as she fell from the fifth floor of a building in Nashik, police said today.

The girl herself was seriously injured in the incident which took place at Ashwini Nagar Colony in Samangaon area here late last night.

Nanda (16) and her father Vijay Godhade (38) were attending a `haldi' program ahead of her cousin's wedding at the five-storey residential building, said an official of the Nashik Road police station.

Advertisement opens in new window

Standing on the terrace, Nanda lost balance and fell down. Alerted by people's shouts, her father, who was on the ground floor, tried to catch her and arrest her fall, police said.

However, the girl fell on his head, causing him a serious injury.

Both were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital where the doctors declared Vijay Godhade dead on arrival.

The girl was undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Weddings National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : After Flight Snag, Rahul Gandhi Receives Call From PM Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters