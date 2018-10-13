Watch: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Plays King Janak At Ramleela Event

﻿
In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, "I know you wish to live in a natural environment."

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2018
Image Credit: Screengrab of the video. (ANI)
2018-10-13T14:27:31+0530

Donning traditional silk costumes, a gleaming crown and speaking chaste Hindi, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Friday assumed a different role -- legendary king Janak of Mithila -- at a Ramlila event and made sure he conveyed the message on the importance of clean environment.

The Environment Minister tried his hand in acting at the popular Ramleela depicting the life of Lord Rama organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort.

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

As he delivered his dialogues on the mega stage, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about clean environment

In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, "I know you wish to live in a natural environment."

And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to healthy life, he said.

Before, the start of the programme, the minister also tweeted that he was going to play the role of King Janak, father of Sita.

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also performed in previous Ramlila here, among others.

PTI

