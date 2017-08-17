'13 Killed' As Van Plows Into Crowd In Barcelona, Police Call It Terror Attack: Reports

A white van jumped the sidewalk in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.

Local reports said 13 people have been killed in the "terror incident", as called by the police. Two armed men have reportedly entered a restaurant in the city after the van crash.

In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city this afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others.

Advertisement opens in new window

Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.

Police cordoned off the broad, popular street, ordering stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.

They asked people to stay away from the area so as not to get in the way of emergency services. A helicopter hovered over the scene.

A witness told local media the situation was "very tense" and that all surrounding shops were being evacuated. The witness said at least eight ambulances were at the scene. Emergency services said the area had been cordoned off and all public transportation stopped, reported CNN.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted: "In contact with all administrations. Priority: tend to the injured in Las Ramblas and facilitate the work of security forces."

The US Consulate in Barcelona posted on Twitter: "We are aware of a reported incident at Las Ramblas in Barcelona. Please avoid the area and monitor local police @mossos for updates."

Advertisement opens in new window

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the center of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrianized path in the center of the street, but cars can travel on either side.

Barcelona resident Keith Fleming said he was watching television in his building on a side street just off Las Ramblas when he heard a noise and went out to the balcony to investigate.

He said he saw “women and children just running and they looked terrified.” Fleming heard a bang, possibly from someone rolling down a store shutter, as more people raced by.

The American living in the Spanish city said police arrived and pushed everyone a full block down the street. He said the officers still are there with guns drawn and riot police stationed at the end of the block.

His street now is deserted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Fleming says: “It’s just kind of a tense situation....“Clearly, people were scared.”

(With agency inputs)