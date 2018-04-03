Gautam Gambhir Mocks Shahid Afridi For His Comments On Kashmir

Former Indian opener and Delhi Daredevils’ captain Gautam Gambhir lashed out at former Pakistani skipper who once again raked up the Kashmir issue with his latest comments on Twitter.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?,” Afridi tweeted earlier on Tuesday.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? Advertisement opens in new window — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Hours later, reacting to his comments, Gambhir tweeted: “Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!”.

Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018

This is not the first time Gambhir hit out at former Pakistani cricketer for his statements.

Post India’s World Cup win against India in 2011, Afridi commented that Indians did not have “big clean hearts” like Pakistani Muslims. On a TV channel, he also commented that Pakistan’s media was “100 times better” than India’s. It brought sharp reactions from Gambhir, who then said: "It looks like Afridi is behaving still in the same manner when he debuted at the age of 16 in international cricket. He is still immature. It was my personal wish to pay tributes to the 26/11 victims."

On his verbal skirmish with Afridi during a test match in 2007 leading to one-match ban, Gambhir said, "I now realise that I should not have lost my temper on small issues. It was a personal thing. He had hurled abuses at me, which I do not want to mention here."

Harbhajan Bhajji was quoted as saying, “If Indians were not large-hearted, they would not have made so much of progress and delivered growth.”

In 2016, Afridi faced backlash for stating that the Pakistan national cricket team was “loved more in India” than in Pakistan. He was slammed from all quarters for this comment.