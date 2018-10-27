TVS Sport Special Edition Launched

TVS has launched a special edition version of the 100cc Sport commuter motorcycle with a different set of decals, longer seat, wider pillion grab rails and a new 3D logo. It is priced at Rs 40,088 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is the same as the regular model. The Sport Special Edition also gets the TVS’ Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT), a first for any 100cc motorcycle.

It continues to be powered by the regular model’s 99.7cc single-cylinder engine which produces 7.4PS of power and 7.5Nm of torque. It currently rivals the Hero HF Dawn, Bajaj Platina Comfortec and Honda Dream Yuga.

Press Release

Hosur, October 25, 2018: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today, rolled out a Special Edition of the TVS Sport motorcycle for the festive season.

The new variant boasts of features that add comfort for the rider like a longer seat and a wider pillion handle. Further, the motorcycle has upped the stylish quotient with new decals giving it a sharper and bolder look, coupled with stylized side-view mirrors and a premium 3D logo. The Special Edition also comes with an optional first-in-class safety feature of Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT), making it the first 100cc motorcycle to offer this advanced technology.

Commenting on the new offering, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice-President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “We are pleased to present the Special Edition TVS Sport for this festive season. With over 2 million customers, TVS Sport is synonymous with superior mileage and ride experience, catering to a loyal customer base for over a decade. The Special Edition TVS Sport is a combination of style and comfort making it a complete package for value-seeking customers.”

TVS Sport comes with a 99.7cc power mill and provides superior mileage. The product has an array of impressive features such as all gear electric start, aluminium grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster.

The Special Edition of this 100cc motorcycle will be available in Electric Start and Kick Start Alloy Wheel variants and come in two colour schemes – Black with Red-Silver Decals and Black with Blue-Silver Decals.

The standard edition of TVS Sport will continue to be available at TVS dealerships.

Source: zigwheels.com