04 September 2017

Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed Dies After Cardiac Arrest

Outlook Web Bureau
Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed Dies After Cardiac Arrest
Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed Dies After Cardiac Arrest
2017-09-04T15:06:25+0530

Former Union minister and sitting Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed died today after suffering cardiac arrest at his residence in Kolkata

The 64-year-old is survived by wife and two sons.

Ahmed was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead, hospital sources said.


He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Uluberia constituency on a TMC ticket.

Ahmed had served as the Union Minister of State for Tourism in the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

He was elected to the West Bengal Assembly twice.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death. "Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family", she said in a tweet.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi also expressed grief at the passing away of Ahmed.  

(PTI)

