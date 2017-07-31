This Commando From North-East Is Delhi Police’s Poster Girl

In a first, Delhi Police has used one of its own lady commandos in a poster for their latest campaign in the city.

“We have released our new posters to appeal to the public to help the police serve them better. As a change we have used the picture of our best commando in the batch for the posters,” said senior police officials.

According to a report in Times of India, earlier the posters used to contain archived pictures of the commandos from other states but the recent posters that were released a week ago, features the picture of a lady commando from the Delhi Police team. The lady commando can be seen holding an AK-47 surrounded by various police-issued advisories.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Earlier, we used stock photos of commandos in our campaigns. This time, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik suggested we select one of our commandos instead," TOI reported quoting a senior official of the Delhi Police team.

Talking about the selection of the commando who was to be portrayed in the posters, a senior police official told TOI, "We chose her to represent the Delhi Police because she was the best trainee of her batch. She has performed well in all the areas during her training." She was also chosen to represent the diversity within the Delhi Police.

However, Nagaland's Chiewelou Thele- the first lady commandos from the Delhi Police team to get portrayed in any posters by the Delhi Police has no idea that she was selected because she impressed her seniors with her performance.

"I don't know why I was selected. I was just asked to come for the shoot. The day the posters were released, I got many calls from my friends and colleagues. I never thought that being in the police will give me a face value."