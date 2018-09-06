Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman To Hold India-US 2+2 Talks Today

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold the inaugural two-plus-two talks with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis respectively, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The focus of the meet will be to deepen strategic ties and resolve differences over India's defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.



In a special gesture, Swaraj received Pompeo, while Sitharaman welcomed Mattis at the Palam airport on Wednesday.

In a special gesture symbolising our warm & friendly relationship, EAM @SushmaSwaraj received United States Secretary of State @SecPompeo at the airport on his first visit to India. First ever 2+2 Dialogue between the Foreign & Defence Ministers of India & US takes place tomorrow pic.twitter.com/aUMFEQ1zsq — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2018



Swaraj and Sitharaman will hold the twice-postponed dialogue with Pompeo and Mattis. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford is also part of the US delegation.



The External Affairs Minister will have a separate bilateral meeting with Pompeo while Sitharaman will have a one-on-one meeting with Mattis on Thursday morning before the delegation-level two-plus-two talks.

(PTI)