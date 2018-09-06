The Website
06 September 2018 National

Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman To Hold India-US 2+2 Talks Today

In a special gesture, External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received their US counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis respectively at the Palam airport on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo- PTI
2018-09-06T08:35:18+0530

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold the inaugural two-plus-two talks with their US counterparts, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis respectively, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The focus of the meet will be to deepen strategic ties and resolve differences over India's defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.

In a special gesture, Swaraj received Pompeo, while Sitharaman welcomed Mattis at the Palam airport on Wednesday.


Swaraj and Sitharaman will hold the twice-postponed dialogue with Pompeo and Mattis. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford is also part of the US delegation.

"In a special gesture symbolising our warm and friendly relationship, EAM @SushmaSwaraj received United States Secretary of State @SecPompeo at the airport on his first visit to India," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

The External Affairs Minister will have a separate bilateral meeting with Pompeo while Sitharaman will have a one-on-one meeting with Mattis on Thursday morning before the delegation-level two-plus-two talks.

(PTI)

