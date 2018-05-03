Supreme Court Asks Karnataka To Release 2 TMC of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Karnataka to release at least 2 tmc of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and warned it of "serious consequences" if it fails to release the water.

The apex court said Karnataka must release water in April-May and warned the state government of "consequences" if it did not comply with the order.

ANI reported that Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted to the Supreme Court that the Cauvery Management Board draft has to be tabled before the Union Cabinet, and that the draft isn't approved yet because the prime minister is in Karnataka currently, campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

The apex court then directed the Centre to file an affidavit in the matter and scheduled the next hearing for 8 May,ANI reported.

In April, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to formulate and file the draft Cauvery management scheme before it by 3 May, and directed the authorities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other stakeholders to ensure peace in the meantime.

The apex court had criticised the Centre for neither framing the scheme in six weeks as directed by it nor approaching the court prior to the March 31 deadline to convey difficulties, if any, being faced by it.

On April 9, the top court criticised the Centre and asked it to frame a draft scheme by May 3 for implementation of its February 16 judgment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a week ago and said the state government is against the formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB) since it is 'unconstitutional'.

In his letter, he mentioned that the Supreme Court had not directed any mechanism towards the formation of the CMB.

Advertisement opens in new window

On February 16, a three-judge SC bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and A.M. Khanwilkar pronounced the judgement on the Cauvery Water Dispute between the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the UT of Puducherry.

The bench directed Karnataka to release 177.25 TMC of water, instead of the 192 TMC to Tamil Nadu.