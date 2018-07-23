Stand-up Comedian Kunal Kamra's Gujarat Show Cancelled Over 'Anti-National' Content

The city-based M S University (MSU) has cancelled a show by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on security grounds after a group of former students wrote to varsity officials, claiming his content is "anti-national".

A local organisation had booked the university auditorium for a show by Kamra on August 11.

The show was booked around a fortnight ago. However, the office of MSU Vice-Chancellor Parimal Vyas on Saturday issued direction to the auditorium to cancel the show.

"We were directed by the office of the vice-chancellor to cancel the show after a group of former students made a representation before him, saying the content of the stand-up comedian is anti-national," said auditorium co-ordinator Rakesh Modi.

"We were concerned about the security of the venue which is why we decided to cancel the show," he said.

In their representation submitted last week opposing the event, the group said "What message do we want to convey by organising such anti-national flag-bearer youth comedian's comedy show in Gujarat's most prestigious university campus?"

The group, consisting of 11 ex-students, said the content of his shows is "anti-national" as he "mimics national anthem" and "openly supports tukde-tukde gang (divisive forces)".

Responding to the development, Karma yesterday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say, "Ever been so cool that you find out from the news that you're not going to be working on a particular day? Celebrating my day off in the future on my day off today..."

