SPOs Barred From Personal Security Duty In Jammu And Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has decided that Special Police Officers (SPOs) will not be deployed for personal security of protected persons anymore, officials said on Thursday.

The order comes in the wake of an SPO, posted in personal security of PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir, deserting the force and taking along seven AK rifles and one personal pistol of the lawmaker.

SPO Adil Bashir has since joined militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

An order issued by Additional Director General of Police (Security) Muneer Ahmad Khan said, "It is hereby ordered that henceforth no unit/SSP shall deploy any Special Police Oficer (SPO) for Personal Security Officer (PSO) duties and all SPOs (except SPO drivers) presently attached with protected persons be immediately withdrawn".

Khan said it has been observed that some SPOs are performing PSO duties with protected persons, which is not in accordance with security norms as SPOs are not trained to perform PSO duties.

Khan also directed all range DIGs to furnish a list of all SPOs withdrawn from PSO duties by 5 October, 2018.

"In case any SPO does not report back, (his) honorarium may not be released and nominal roll of such SPOs be furnished to this headquarters so that their disengagement orders are issued," Khan added.

PTI