Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores: Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi Strike Early

After taking the T20 International series 2-1, Pakistan will start a two-match series against Zimbabwe on Thursday scenting a great opportunity to secure an elusive Test away win. The outcome was a 1-1 draw the last time Pakistan played a Test series in Zimbabwe eight years ago. Zimbabwe's only Test series success against Pakistan came back in 1998 and it would be a big surprise if they can repeat that feat against a side needing a whitewash to retain fifth place in the rankings. The tourists whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in their last Test series earlier this year, yet they have gone 11 games without a victory away from home in the longest format. You have to go back to the first Test against England at Lord's three years ago for their previous Test win on tour, but Babar Azam's side will be expected to put that right at the Harare Sports Club - where both matches will be played. Pakistan will have to do without star spinner Yasir Shah, who is absent due to a knee injury, at a venue where they have won four out of six Tests. Zimbabwe have included the uncapped Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga in a youthful squad. Sikandar Raza misses out against his country of birth as he receives treatment for a bone marrow infection, while Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere are ruled out due to injury. The hosts will be counting on captain Sean Williams to lead by example with the bat once again. He has averaged 96.2 in seven Test innings since the start of 2020, scoring three centuries in his past five knocks. Follow Day 1 live updates and cricket score of the first ZIM vs PAK Test match here:

Live Scorecard | Streaming | Cricket News

12:43 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs -

Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brendan Taylor (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

12:35 PM IST: Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

