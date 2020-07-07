July 07, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Breaks Records On The Eve Of MS Dhoni's Birthday

Fans remember Sushant Singh Rajput on Mahendra Singh's birthday as the trailer of late actor's swansong 'Dil Bechara' becoming most liked-ever within 24-hours

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2020
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput
Courtesy: Twitter
The much-awaited trailer of 'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajputs' swansong, was released on Monday, becoming the most liked-ever within the first 24-hours. The movie is expected to break many more records, but the late actor's most popular work will remain the biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.' (More Cricket News)

The release of 'Dil Bechara' trailer on the eve of Dhoni's birthday makes the enduring relationship the late actor had with the former India captain an unmissable one to the fans. It was widely reported that Dhoni was shattered and heartbroken to hear the demise of Rajput.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' official trailer here:

The movie releases on a digital platform on July 24.

Dhoni, 39, remains one of the most-loved sports stars in India, and by essaying the role of two-time World Cup-winning captain - capturing the struggles and jubilations -- Rajput not only 'lived' the life of one of the greatest cricketers, but also proved his brilliance as an actor.

READ: Dhoni Birthday - BCCI Shares 'Countless Moments Of Joy'

Now, fans remember both Sushant and Dhoni on the latter's birthday.

Here are some reactions:

Meanwhile, the official trailer of 'Dil Bechara' has become the most liked trailer on YouTube within 24-hours, beating Avengers Endgame, clocking more than 22 million views.

The trailer crossed 5 million views within one hour of the release itself. Avengers Endgame's first and second trailers have 3.2 and 2.9 million likes respectively.

