Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Trailer Breaks Records On The Eve Of MS Dhoni's Birthday

The much-awaited trailer of 'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajputs' swansong, was released on Monday, becoming the most liked-ever within the first 24-hours. The movie is expected to break many more records, but the late actor's most popular work will remain the biopic on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.' (More Cricket News)

The release of 'Dil Bechara' trailer on the eve of Dhoni's birthday makes the enduring relationship the late actor had with the former India captain an unmissable one to the fans. It was widely reported that Dhoni was shattered and heartbroken to hear the demise of Rajput.

Watch 'Dil Bechara' official trailer here:

The movie releases on a digital platform on July 24.

Dhoni, 39, remains one of the most-loved sports stars in India, and by essaying the role of two-time World Cup-winning captain - capturing the struggles and jubilations -- Rajput not only 'lived' the life of one of the greatest cricketers, but also proved his brilliance as an actor.

Now, fans remember both Sushant and Dhoni on the latter's birthday.

Here are some reactions:

Ek baar nahi jitni baar Ms dhoni dekhe use vi Jyada dekhenge because sushant is alive or Humare bich Humare dil Mai humesa rehenge Jisne vi unhe Marne ki Kosis ki hai bach ke nahi jayega mahadev ji ka samay hai wo darinde log ko unke karmo ki saja milegi.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂjai mahadev ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/60ttgLvYMW — Chahat Singh (@ChahatS19241547) July 7, 2020

Would you believe?



I was scrolling insta and said, It's Dhoni's Birthday Today.

and my mother asked whose, Sushant's?

No matter what, where you are now Sushant,you will be remembered as Dhoni for your much loved character.#HappyBirthdayDhoni #SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara — testingmypen (@testingmypen) July 7, 2020

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on this special day....



That last six from world cup 2011 and from Sushant in MS DHONI movie we never forget ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/v5kXlqjhLG — Aryan SuryA (@AryanSuryA_) July 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the official trailer of 'Dil Bechara' has become the most liked trailer on YouTube within 24-hours, beating Avengers Endgame, clocking more than 22 million views.

The trailer crossed 5 million views within one hour of the release itself. Avengers Endgame's first and second trailers have 3.2 and 2.9 million likes respectively.