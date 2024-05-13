Prateek Sur
In this pantsuit, Manushi Chhillar exudes power and chic style.
The classic black blazer and tailored pants by Manushi Chhillar make her look like a boss girl, showcasing how to be powerful yet chic.
Manushi Chhillar knows how to set the tone for a party.
Manushi Chhillar’s yellow ruffle dress is a prime example of how to have fun with fashion, embracing bold colours and playful textures while maintaining a chic and trendy look.
Manushi Chhillar’s black dress with a thigh-high slit that is bordered by ruffles is nothing short of perfection.
Manushi Chhillar gives a lesson in how to embrace the night in style, maintaining an air of sophistication while being the life of the party.
For a day out in London, Manushi Chhillar dons a delightful floral printed dress.
Manushi Chhillar’s outfit is the perfect embodiment of looking fresh and pretty while exploring the city.
When it’s time to go formal, Manushi Chhillar nails it with finesse. Her beige outfit exudes class and sophistication.
In this yellow strapless gown and bold red lipstick, Manushi Chhillar looks absolutely stunning.
Manushi Chhillar proves that sometimes, less is more, letting a vibrant gown and a statement lip do all the talking.