Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Leverkusen Thrash Bochum 5-0, Stretch Unbeaten Run To 50 Games

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The highs of an eventful weekend will be followed by a relatively sedate, yet action-packed Monday. From the cricket world, the Indian Premier League enters its last week of league-phase games, with Gujarat Titans hosting table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. While KKR have already qualified for the play-offs, GT's hopes hang by a thread and tonight's match is an absolute must-win. Later in the night, Aston Villa welcome Liverpool in the English Premier League, which also heads into its final week of the season. Meanwhile, high-octane action will continue in other elite football leagues around the world. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, May 13, 2024 right here.