Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Leverkusen Thrash Bochum 5-0, Stretch Unbeaten Run To 50 Games

The Indian Premier League enters its last week of league-phase games, with Gujarat Titans hosting table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. While KKR have already qualified for the play-offs, GT's hopes hang by a thread and tonight's match is an absolute must-win. Later in the night, Aston Villa welcome Liverpool in the English Premier League, which also heads into its final week of the season. Meanwhile, high-octane action will continue in other elite football leagues around the world. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, May 13, 2024 right here

Outlook Sports Desk
13 May 2024
Action from the Bayer Leverkusen vs VfL Bochum game in Bundesliga on Monday (May 13, 2024). X/Bayer 04 Leverkusen

EPL: Arsenal's Record Against 'Big Six' Teams

Leverkusen Now Undefeated For 50th Match In Row 

Having already been crowned Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen have decimated hosts VfL Bochum 5-0 to stretch their undefeated run across all competitions this season to an astounding 50 successive matches.

Sports News Today LIVE Updates, May 13, 2024

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The highs of an eventful weekend will be followed by a relatively sedate, yet action-packed Monday. From the cricket world, the Indian Premier League enters its last week of league-phase games, with Gujarat Titans hosting table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. While KKR have already qualified for the play-offs, GT's hopes hang by a thread and tonight's match is an absolute must-win. Later in the night, Aston Villa welcome Liverpool in the English Premier League, which also heads into its final week of the season. Meanwhile, high-octane action will continue in other elite football leagues around the world. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Monday, May 13, 2024 right here.

