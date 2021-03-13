ISL Final, Live Score: MCFC 1-1 ATKMB - Amey Ranawade Injury Highlights Thrilling First-half

The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa is a clash of two formidable forces in Indian football -- one a nouveau riche in Mumbai City FC with their 'City' link and another, an amalgamation of two giants in ATK Mohun Bagan. Both the teams finished the league round with 40 points each with identical 12 wins, four draws and four defeats. But Mumbai claimed the top spot thanks to their head-to-head record, also featuring a league double against their final opponents. Mumbai then defeated FC Goa in the two-legged semi-final to enter their maiden final. Antonio Habas's ' former champions' ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, beat NorthEast United to set up a final date with Sergio Lobera's outfit. expect one wild ride when the top two teams in the country fight for the ultimate prize in Indian football. Follow live scores and updates of Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan here:

Second-half | Mumbai City 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

49' - ATKMB on with another attack with Roy Krishna beating two defenders. Lenny Rodrigues however fails to test Amrinder Singh.

47' - ATK Mohun Bagan with the first attempt on goal in the second half.

46' - Second-half action resumes. Mohamad Rakip on for injured Amey Ranawade.

8:35 PM IST: A thrilling first-half ended with a sad accident involving Amey Ranawade, who collapsed after a head collision with Subhasish Bose while going for a tackle. He's moved by ambulance. Pray for him. The match was dominated by Mumbai City, but ATK Mohun Bagan scored the first goal thanks to a defensive error. Then, another defensive error helped Mumbai leveled the scores.

First-half | Mumbai City 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

45+8' - And finally, it's half-time!

45+7' - Sergio Lobera is not happy. Seen Roy Krishna calming him down. Amey Ranawade was trying to get into the field but medical personnel stopped him and he's moved. Now, both the managers are into the act. Half-time still not blown.

45+5' - Good news. Amey Ranawade is back on his feat! But concerns remain.

45+4' - Amey Ranawade is injured and he is being stretchered off to the ambulance.

45+3' - Everybody's praying. Massive clash of heads.

45+1' - Three minutes added on. And a brilliant move from ATKMB. Sandesh Jhingan finds Roy Krishna on the left flank with a roll, then the Fijian cuts inside and shows his dribbling skills, beating Mourtada Fall and Amey Ranawade. But a very poor finish. Hitting the side netting.

43' - For a change, ATK Mohun Bagan on the attack. But their possession doesn't last long.

41' - Amey Ranawade moving up the field to support the attacking Mumbai players. And a great vision from Hugo Boumous to release the ball on the right flank for Ranawade. But the Indian fails to keep the ball in control.

39' - Raynier Fernandes showing his class in the midfield duel, but gets a knock from David Williams. Free kick for Mumbai.

37' - Bipin's turn to provide a cross, but his delivery fails to reach a waiting Adam le Fondre.

36' - Mumbai City still dominating the game. Adam le Fondre delivers a brilliant cross from the right flank and Bipin just misses his header in front of the goal. Close!

30' - And Mumbai continue to apply pressure. Almost the lead before the water break. Hugo Boumous, preying like a possessed soul, pounces on a loose ball and goes for the far post. A good save from Arindam Bhattacharja denies Mumbai.

29' - Stunning goal, for all their flaws. Another defensive error, this time from ATKMB. Final touch coming from an ATKMB defender. A long ranger from deep inside Mumbai half and Tiri beats Bipin to the header, only to beat his goalie.

28' - Neat footwork from Adam Le Fondre, and a teaser for Arindam Bhattacharja from a just outside the box. But too fickle an attempt. No worry for the ATKMB goalie.

26' - Arindam Bhattacharja forced to leave the line and clear an imminent danger with a feasted clearance. Mumbai City enjoying greater possession.

23' - Bipin produces yet another bursting run on the left flank. But Pritam Kotal is up to the task. A fascinating duel between the two youngsters.

20' - A booking, first of the night, and Mumbai City on the attack again. But still no goal for the League winners. Hernan Santana late on Carl McHugh!

18' - Mumbai City are happily rolling the ball inside their own half, and Roy Krishna wins the possession and David Williams, the right man at the right time, buries it. GOAL!!!

16' - Smart play from ATK Mohun Bagan to release the ball and Roy Krishna forces a save from Amrinder Singh with his left-footed attempt. Best chance for ATKMB so far.

15' - Ahmed Jahouh delivers a teasing free-kick, and Sandesh Jhingan wins a free kick as Mourtada Fall climbs over the ATK Mohun Bagan defender.

12' - Then, from the goal kick, ATK Mohun Bagan get a free-kick just outside the box. And wasted chance. No intent, no direction from Javier Hernandez.

11' - Pressure on ATK Mohun Bagan with Hugo Boumous cutting inside from the left, and good defending from Pritam Kotal. Then, Bipin is brought down inside the box. No penalty. Horror from the ref. Very very lucky, Kotal!

9' - Hernan Santana is struggling. It's only nine minutes into the match. He seems fine, though.

7' - Now, ATK Mohun Bagan are in the ascendency. Some frenetic defending from Mumbai City. And someone, Mumbai got their first attempt. Raynier Fernandes tries to beat Arindam Bhattacharja from inside the box, but off the target.

4' - Mumbai City with early pressure. Another late tackle, this time by Javier Hernandez on Ahmed Jahouh. Intense start to the final.

2' - Adam le Fondre trying to convince the ref for a foul after a late challenge.

7:32 PM IST: ATK Mohun Bagan win the toss and will kick from right to left.

7:27 PM IST: ATK Mohun Bagan are in their famed Green and Maroon colours, while Mumbai City are in Blues. Kick-off after the National Anthem!

7:25 PM IST: The official match ball has just been delivered by a drone, a first in the league's history. And players are out for the finale.

7:05 PM IST: A look at starting XIs and subs:

Mumbai City XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Thounaojam, Adam le Fondre.

Subs: Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Tondonba Ngasepam, Mehtab Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Jackichand Telem, Cy Goddard, Vikram Partap Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Subs: Avilash Paul (GK), Sumit Rathi, Salam Ranjan, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Komal Thatal, Marcelo Pereira.

And the trophy:

7:00 PM IST: 30 minutes to the kick-off. Here's a look at what happened when they meet in the league phase:

In the first leg, Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the all-important goal to give Mumbai City to give a 1-0 win. In the return leg, two first-half goals from Mourtada Fall and Ogbeche ensured that Mumbai have a league double over their final opponents.

6:45 PM IST: Team sheets are out. Both the teams are unchanged from their respective last outings:

6:41 PM IST: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and other Mumbai Indians stars wish Mumbai City FC ahead of the final. Well for ATKMB, BCCI boss and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is one of the 'owners'.

One final push! One last hurdle! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂª



Go out there with all your might and win the ISL Final, @MumbaiCityFC ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥



ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #TrophyLekeAa#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/Q6jC58rX0y — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2021

6:32 PM IST: Meanwhile, English Premier League's all-time record goal-scorer Alan Shearer has included three Indian youngsters -- Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy -- in a combined list of his top 10 goals scored across the ISL and EPL this season. The three Indians find themselves alongside global superstars Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

6:26 PM IST: The final match will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners. While ATKMB striker Roy Krishna and FC Goa's Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals for the golden boot, a goal on Saturday will hand the award to the Fijian, who has played more minutes than the Spaniard.

The race for the golden glove award is between Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh and ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja. Both players have 10 clean sheets to their name. At the moment, Arindam is in pole position, having conceded fewer goals.

6:17 PM IST: Ahead of the final, Football Sports Development Limited chairperson Nita Ambani "expressed delight on delivering an uninterrupted and successful season".

"Season 7 has been a tribute to the real power of sport, the true glory of football," said Ambani in a video message ahead of the season finale. "In spite of the global pandemic, despite the odds against us, the fear and uncertainty, this season of ISL has brought immense joy, cheer and celebrations back into our lives."

6:04 PM IST: Here are the squads -

Mumbai City FC: Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders - Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip; Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Jackichand Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij; Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Surajit Pramanik; Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Salam Ranjan Singh; Midfielders - Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Jayesh Rane, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia; Forwards - David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Komal Thatal, Marcelo Pereira.

6:00 PM IST: Here's a recap of the season so far, in a nutshell: 114 games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine