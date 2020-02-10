Kobe Bryant Honoured At Oscars

Director Spike Lee wore a suit in honour of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the Academy Awards. (More Sports News)
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.
Tributes have continued to pour in for five-time NBA champion and 2008 MVP Bryant and all the victims of the crash.
Respect. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CxlWD2tmFW— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 9, 2020
Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for best animated short film and famous New York Knicks fan Lee paid tribute by wearing a purple suit – with the number 24 – inspired by the Lakers great on Sunday.
