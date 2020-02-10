Kobe Bryant Honoured At Oscars

Director Spike Lee wore a suit in honour of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant at the Academy Awards. (More Sports News)

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter crash last month, along with seven others in Calabasas, California.

Tributes have continued to pour in for five-time NBA champion and 2008 MVP Bryant and all the victims of the crash.

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for best animated short film and famous New York Knicks fan Lee paid tribute by wearing a purple suit – with the number 24 – inspired by the Lakers great on Sunday.