Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) being played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Munro, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma

8:23 PM IST: Very unusual ploy from MS Dhoni to introduce Dwayne Bravo this early. Shreyas Iyer hits the third ball for a four, through cover. Six runs from the over. DC-74/3 after 11 overs.

8:19 PM IST: Five runs from the previous over. Imran Tahir on and soon faces off with Rishabh Pant, the new man. Pant hits the fourth ball for a four. Nine runs from the over. DC-68/3 after 10 overs.

8:12 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja had dangerous-looking Colin Munro caught at deep by Dwayne Bravo. FoW-57/3 (8.5 Over). Munro made 27 off 24 balls. Time out.

8:09 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh on with his third over. Very good start to the over, just two singles from the first balls. Then, Colin Munro hits the fourth and fifth balls for fours, both through cover. A dot to end the over. 10 runs from the over. DC-54/2 after eight overs.

8:05 PM IST: Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja gets his first over. And very quickly goes through it. Three singles. DC-44/2 after seven overs.

8:02 PM IST: Shreyas Iyer is the new man. Five runs from the over. DC-41/2 after the end of Power Play.

8:00 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh on with his second over. A single to Colin Munro then the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. MS Dhoni quickly recovers to complete the catch behind the wicket. FoW-37/2 (5.2 Overs). Dhawan made 18 off 14 balls.

7:58 PM IST: Deepak Chahar on with his third over, on the trot. Very good over. Four singles from it. DC-36/1 after five overs.

7:52 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh on with his first over. Colin Munro hits the third over for a four. Seven runs from the over. DC-32/1 after four overs.

7:48 PM IST: Deepak Chahar continues with his second over. A dot to Shikhar Dhawan, then the left-handed opener plays the second ball to deep point for a single. Prithvi Shaw tries to play a pull shot and huge shout. MS Dhoni goes for the review. The ball hits on the inner thigh, and it looks dead. And it is. FoW-21/1 (2.3 Over). Colin Munro is the new man and he hits the fifth ball for a four. Five runs from the over. DC-25/1 after three overs.

7:41 PM IST: Shardul Thakur is on with the second over. Two dots to Shikhar Dhawan, then back-to-back fours from the let-handed opener, to mid-off and a straight one. Then another four, this time through square leg. 13 runs from the over. DC-20/0 after two overs.

7:36 PM IST: Deepak Chahar on with the first over and he mischievously stops on the delivery stride with Shikhar Dhawan backing up. A wide, then Prithvi Shaw hits the first legal delivery to cover. He plays the next ball uppishly, another dot. Again, in the same area, for another dot. But the sound of his bat hitting the ball is crackling. A single off the fourth ball to cover, again. Shikhar Dhawan also drags on, a single. Bit short and Shaw pulls the last ball for a four. Seven runs from the over.

7:02 PM IST: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field against unchanged Delhi, no Chris Morris. Shardul Thakur on for Murali Vijay.

6:53 PM IST: Very expressive Michael Slater with the pitch report for the official broadcasters. Here's what the former Aussie batsman said: "It's a different surface from the one used in the Eliminator. This looks an even better surface as it's harder. The ball should come onto the bat much better. There are a few cracks but the hardness should allow strokeplay." 6:10 PM IST: The most fascinating battle will be MS Dhoni Vs Chris Morris, if he plays, the former has scored 213 of this 405 runs this season in the last two overs, while the South African has taken ten of his 13 wickets in the last four overs.

On a similar vein, look out for Rishabh Pant vs Dwayne Bravo clash.

5:30 PM IST: Form Guide (Latest First)

Chennai Super Kings lost to Mumbai Indians by six wickets, Lost to Kings XI Punjab by six wickets, beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs.

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by two wickets, beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets, lost to Chennai Super Kings by 80 runs

4:22 PM IST: this fixture is heavily loaded in favour of CSK. They have won both the league matches. And the overall head-to-head record is 14 to six in favour of CSK. DC will need every trick in their book to beat CSK tonight. One player who can make a difference is veteran spinner Amit Mishra. BTW, read this outlandishly presumptuous theory why DC will beat CSK tonight.

3:25 PM IST: Meanwhile, here's what MS Dhoni needs to do to become the most successful wicketkeeper in the IPL. Strange though that he's already not the one. That record belongs to Dinesh Karthik, his deputy in the upcoming World Cup.

2:40 PM IST: This will be a battle of two finishers, between a legend who has done it all and his heir apparent (forgive the cliche). The stage can't be any grander than this, one fighting to give his side the best possible parting gift, while another trying to prove his worth, especially after the World Cup snub.

So, what will MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will do?

2:00 PM IST: For a right to compete in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on defending champions and the most consistent team in the world's most prestigious T20 cricket league Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 of the 2019 season. The Shreyas Iyer-led young outfit has defied odds so far and now on the cusp of making history. But, they first need to beat MS Dhoni's serial winners CSK.

DC defeated last year's finalists SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator at Visakhapatnam, while CSK suffered a hat-trick of defeats against Mumbai Indians this season to lose the Qualifier 1 at home.

Original squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, J Suchith, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.