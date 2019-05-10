When Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at Visakhapatnam on Friday, MS Dhoni will have a golden chance to become the most successful wicket-keeper in the history of world's most prestigious T20 cricket tournament.

Dhoni, 37, needs three dismissals to overtake Kolkata Kight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik. Dhoni currently has 129 dismissals (91 catches and 38 stumpings) to his name as against Karthik's 131 dismissals.

Robin Uthappa, another KKR cricketer who now primarily plays as a batsman and an outfielder, is third on the list with 90 stumpings.

DC defeated last year's finalists SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator at Visakhapatnam, while CSK suffered a hat-trick of defeats against Mumbai Indians this season to lose the Qualifier 1 at home.

But by virtue finishing in top-two of the league table, CSK get another chance to qualify for the final.