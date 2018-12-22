﻿
India's Tour Of Australia: Aakash Chopra, Mitchell Johnson in Twitter War Over Perth Pitch

Australia beat India by 146 runs at Perth to square the four-match series 1-1.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 December 2018
Composite - File Photos
2018-12-22T18:52:55+0530

Former India opener Aakash Chopra and ex-Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson engaged in a heated social media verbal duel over the Perth pitch.

Match referee Ranjan Madugalle on Friday rated the pitch at Perth Stadium as 'average', the lowest pass mark provided by the ICC when they assess the pitch and outfield of Test grounds.

Many former players, including Johnson, slammed the ICC for giving an 'average' rating.

"Nothing wrong with it. It was exciting to watch a contest between bat and ball for a change and not these dull flat tracks being served up constantly. I'd actually be interested in knowing what a good pitch is? Hope for another exciting test at the MCG," Johnson wrote on his twitter handle.

Joining the debate, Chopra wrote: "Vihari bowled a bouncer on the ‘first day’ to dismiss a well set Harris. I rest my case."

In his reply, Johnson wrote: "Pretty shitty case if that what your coming with Aakash. You’re saying it was a dangerous delivery from a spinner? Did you pipe up when the Indian 4 man attack bowled plenty of short balls, which I enjoyed as a fan & was awesome to watch? What is a good wicket is to you?"

Then, it became a full-blown war of words. Chopra shot back: "You spoke of natural deterioration that leads to variable bounce. That ball was a reflection of variable bounce on the first day. Not dangerous then. But yes...that Shami spell on day four was close to dangerous....felt that player safety was in question. Therefore the rating."

Australia beat India by 146 runs at Perth to square the four-match series 1-1. 

